Summer-like temperatures Wednesday crash on Thursday, rain follows

While the Chicago area was spared severe weather overnight, the heavens opened over the north half of the Chicago metro area, and the 1.56" of recorded rainfall which fell at O'Hare broke a record for October 1. Midway recorded 0.95" (according to Frank Wachowski) and the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Romeoville recorded just 0.10".

We haven't seen the last of the rains over the coming week. Multiple storm systems in the next seven days are to bring additional rainfall to the Chicago area.

The autumn season's first "full latitude" upper trough aloft over western North America promises to foster a dramatic temperature shift next week. While sharply colder temperatures in the west lay down healthy snows measured in feet, a summer-like day with temperatures in the 80s is headed for Chicago Wednesday. A roaring "SSW" wind flow will sweep the warm over lakeshore areas as well, so you can even make it a beach day.

Welcome to autumn!