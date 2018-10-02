Powerful “SSW” winds to deliver Fall 2018’s 14th 80-degree day fueling severe weather in Wisconsin, portions of Minnesota and Iowa; late night showers due here—heavier rains arrive later this week; deep Western U.S. trough signaling 80s here and Plains/Rockies snows next week
-
Sunshine, warmth here for an extended stay
-
Temps in the 80s; cloudy later in week
-
Run of 80-degree days enters third week
-
Sunny skies, temps in 80s for most of week
-
Heavy storms headed toward the Chicago area, high winds possible
-
-
Summer-like temps Wednesday crash on Thursday, rain follows
-
Sunshine here, excessive heat in the southwest, flooding along East Coast
-
Thunderstorms erupt over portions of Chicago area Thursday
-
Sunny week to follow damp, dreary weekend
-
Warm, sunny days continue with temperatures in the 80s
-
-
Sunny and warm through the weekend, highs in the 80s
-
Clouds gradually thin, showers end from the northwest Sunday
-
Pleasant July weather in town for the weekend