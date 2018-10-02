Police issue update on shooting outside Hobart Walmart

HOBART, Ind. — Officials in Hobart, Indiana issued an update Tuesday in the shooting that took place over the weekend that injured a 25-year-old Gary man and his 9-year-old son.

Police said the shooting took place outside an Indiana Walmart Sunday evening. Police are investigating as a “gang related” incident.

After two men got into an argument inside the Walmart on U.S. 30, according to police, one of the men was leaving the store with his son around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when they were both shot. Police said an associate of the wounded man then “engaged shooting” at the initial shooter.

According to police, the 25-year-old victim was also shot weeks earlier in Gary.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.