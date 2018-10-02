× No more dashboard receipts for Chicago parking meters

CHICAGO — You’ll no longer have to put a parking meter receipt on your dashboard when you park in the City of Chicago.

Starting Wednesday, the company Chicago Parking Meters will start installing touch screen boxes.

Instead of printing out a receipt, users will have to type in their license plate numbers before paying.

The new solar-powered boxes will give users a choice of either receiving a printed or a text receipt that shows when time is up.

This change will not affect users of the ParkChicago mobile app.