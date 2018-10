Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanksgiving is more than a month away, but stores are already announcing their plans to close for the holiday.

Nordstrom, Costco, Ikea, Crate and Barrel, Home Depot, and Lowe's are among the dozens of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving.

This may be good for business.

BestBlackFriday.com reports nearly 60 percent of shoppers say stores should be closed on Thanksgiving day.