Man fatally shot on bike path along lakefront in Rogers Park

CHICAGO -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death on a bike path along the lakefront.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Monday while Eliyahu Moscowicz, 24, was walking on the Loyola Park bike path in the 1100 block of West Lunt in Rogers Park.

Police said Moscowicz was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear if he was the intended target.

The shooting happened just blocks away from where a 73-year-old man was shot and killed while he was walking his dogs last weekend.

Police have not said if there's any connection between the two shootings.

No one is in custody for either shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.