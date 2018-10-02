Maggie Hendricks talks Cubs and Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This has been quite an active few days for two sports teams in the Windy City.

The Cubs were in a battle for the NL Central title, then lost a tiebreaker game, and now find themselves in a Wild Card contest with the Rockies on Tuesday.

Meanwhile the Bears are off to their best start in a half-decade, going to 3-1 on the season with a dominating win on both sides of the ball against the Buccaneers.

Maggie Hendricks of 670 The Score discussed those teams during her most recent appearance on Sports Feed on Tuesday night, going in-depth on both the Cubs & Bears with Jarrett Payton.

