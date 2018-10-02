Live Performance of Castlecomer in Studio 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Castlecomer is a five-piece band from Sydney, Australia's Inner West that moved to the US earlier this year, where they were spring boarded by an incredibly successful first single, "Fire Alarm" which hit #6 on Spotify's Global Viral Chart and currently has over 6 million total streams. They just released the music video for " All of the Noise," which is hitting Alternative Radio airwaves this month.

Their new album will be released this Friday, October 5th, 2018.

