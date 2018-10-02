× Jason Van Dyke trial to continue Tuesday

CHICAGO — Testimony is expected to continue Tuesday in the trial of Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer charged with murdering Laquan McDonald.

Court adjourned early Monday due to a sick juror. Defense attorneys are expected to call their final witnesses this week at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, 2650 S. California Ave.

Van Dyke, 40, is charged with first-degree murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery for shooting McDonald 16 times on Oct. 20, 2014. Dashcam video, which was released 13 months later via court order, sparked massive protests.