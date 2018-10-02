Jason Van Dyke trial to continue Tuesday

Posted 5:00 AM, October 2, 2018, by and

Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke listens during the eighth day of his murder trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Antonio Perez/pool/Chicago Tribune)

CHICAGO — Testimony is expected to continue Tuesday in the trial of Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer charged with murdering Laquan McDonald.

Court adjourned early Monday due to a sick juror. Defense attorneys are expected to call their final witnesses this week at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, 2650 S. California Ave.

Van Dyke, 40, is charged with first-degree murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery for shooting McDonald 16 times on Oct. 20, 2014. Dashcam video, which was released 13 months later via court order, sparked massive protests.

Related stories