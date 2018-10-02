Heavy rains north of Interstate-80 Monday evening/overnight
With low pressure tracking east along a warm frontal boundary overnight, northern Illinois received well over an inch rainfall at many locations north of Interstate-80. Highest totals were 2.10-inches at Riverside and 2.06-inches at Harwood Heights both in Cook County. There was a sharp cutoff in rainfall south of Interstate-80 with no rain at all a short distance south into Kendall, Will, Grundy and LaSalle Counties – check the snapshot COCORAHS (Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network) rainfall map below.
Some of the higher rainfall totals are also listed under the map.
Location/county/rainfall (inches)
Riverside/Cook….2.10
Harwood Heights/Cook…2.06
Lagrange Park/Cook…1.95
Sleepy Hollow/Kane…1.92
Downers Grove/DuPage…1.85
Bull Valley/McHenry…1.82
Oak Park/Cook…1.80
Elgin/Kane…1.80
Montgomery/Kendall…1.79
Byron/Ogle…1.79
Countryside/Cook…1.75
Rogers Park/Cook…1.765
Hoffman Estates/Cook…1.74