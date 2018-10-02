Focus On Family: Culinary Care and how it helps cancer patients
Courtney White, President & Founder of Culinary Care
Dionna Koval, meal recipient of Culinary Care
Event:
Culinary Care, a local nonprofit on a mission to make sure no one fighting cancer ever has to fight to put food on the table. To carry out this mission, they provide free made-to-order nutritious meals to cancer patients and their families. On Thursday, October 11th they’ll be celebrating their 5 year anniversary with their biggest fundraising event of the year. You can learn more about the organization and the event at www.culinarycare.org
Event Details:
Cook-Off Awards & 5 Year Anniversary Celebration
Thursday, October 11th
6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
The Harris Theater, 205 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60601