Cubs to face Rockies for NL wild card after losing tiebreakers

CHICAGO — The Rockies head to Wrigley Field for a wild-card showdown with the Chicago Cubs tonight after both teams lost tie-breaking games with division crowns on the line.

Colorado missed out on a first NL West title in a 5-2 loss at the Dodgers, and the Cubs fell to Milwaukee 3-1 with the NL Central on the line.

Both teams are calling on ace left-handers.

Chicago will start Jon Lester and may follow with Cole Hamels, while Colorado gives the ball to Kyle Freeland.

The game will air on ESPN at 7:05 p.m.