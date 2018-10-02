WATCH LIVE: Jason Van Dyke murder trial

Cubs to face Rockies for NL wild card after losing tiebreakers

Posted 9:11 AM, October 2, 2018, by

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 27: Starting pitcher Jon Lester #34 of the Chicago Cubs delivers the ball against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on September 27, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — The Rockies head to Wrigley Field for a wild-card showdown with the Chicago Cubs tonight after both teams lost tie-breaking games with division crowns on the line.

Colorado missed out on a first NL West title in a 5-2 loss at the Dodgers, and the Cubs fell to Milwaukee 3-1 with the NL Central on the line.

Both teams are calling on ace left-handers.

Chicago will start Jon Lester and may follow with Cole Hamels, while Colorado gives the ball to Kyle Freeland.

The game will air on ESPN at 7:05 p.m.

