Cubs set lineup for Wild Card game vs the Rockies

CHICAGO — Ben Zobrist will bat lead off for the Chicago Cubs in tonight’s Wild Card game against the Colorado Rockies.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Wrigley Field.

Both teams are calling on ace left-handers. Chicago will start Jon Lester and may follow with Cole Hamels, while Colorado gives the ball to Kyle Freeland.

Chicago and Colorado each dropped tiebreaker games for their respective division titles on Monday. The Cubs lost 3-1 to Milwaukee, and the Rockies fell 5-2 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

David Bote looking sharp getting in some grounders three and a half hours before he starts at third base in the #NLWildcard game for the #Cubs. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/bUBbyQTm1l — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) October 2, 2018

Zobrist leads off & in right field, Bryant to Left Field and hitting 2nd. David Bote to 3rd base. @WGNNews https://t.co/QaLsyrpqvO — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) October 2, 2018