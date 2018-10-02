Around Town checks out Wedtoberfest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With an evening of beer & bubbly, Wedtoberfest is an alternative wedding show that includes all the fun of a beer festival. Attendees will receive a commemorative tasting glass at the beginning of the event and tickets to enjoy beverage flights and pints from the featured breweries. They’ll also offer some other boozy drinks for those who appreciate more than just craft beer.

Beyond the beer, Wedtoberfest presents some of the best wedding vendors and artisans in their town. These hand-picked small businesses show off their products and services in a casual, no-pressure environment. In addition to all the beer & bubbly, attendees will sample delicious food, get tons of Pinterst-worthy inspiration, and unwind to some amazing tunes.

Wedtoberfest at Artifacts Events:

October 4th, 2018

4325 N. Ravenswood

Chicago, IL 60613

wedtoberfest.com