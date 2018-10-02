About 400 guns stolen from Tennessee recovered in Chicago suburb; 1 suspect at large
MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. — Hundreds of guns stolen from a UPS distribution center in Memphis, Tenn., have been recovered in south suburban Midlothian.
They were found inside a U-Haul truck outside of a Walmart store. About 400 guns were taken, according to the Associated Press.
Traveyn Turnbo is facing charges, and authorities are still looking for 24-year-old Roland Jackson of Chicago.
The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released a photo of the suspects, but did not specify which person is the suspect at large.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the apprehension of Jackson.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
41.625312 -87.717549