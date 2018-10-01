WWII veterans celebrate seven decades of marriage in southwest suburb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK LAWN, Ill. — For 70 years, Richard Dina has pulled the mail and shared a wave from the same stoop.

Things have changed from the days Richard moved in with his lovely bride Doris, when they'd have to take a streetcar to get from Loomis to their house off Kildare.

"When we first moved in, it was all fields out there...no houses," he remembers.

Still, there's a sweet familiarity to a dance you've been doing for seven decades. This month will mark their 70th wedding anniversary, all in the same home they moved into back in 1948.

"His sister was my boss at work and she introduced us," Doris said. "We dated starting in 1946 and was married by the justice of the peace in 1948."

Little did these two know they had been dancing circles around one another in Chicago for years before they ever met. Both served in WWII. Doris was a member of the "Weapons of War Show" that ran for months in Chicago, and Richard was based out of the Great Lakes Naval Academy, where he worked as a radio morse code specialist. It wasn't until the war ended that their paths finally crossed.

Six children, nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren later, the duo is still going strong. Their home and lives have been modest, but every anniversary since has been big, right up to their 70th this month.

When asked if they were as excited about this anniversary as their children, Richard jokingly pretends to yawn. Doris laughs heartily, a small sign of the love and laughter that makes up the foundation of their little home along 58th.