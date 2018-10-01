So Awkward: This guy walked into WGN Studios to sing ‘Wipeout’

Andy's video of performing Danny Flores' classic one-word song, "Tequila," at local bar in Chicago went viral.
And it got me thinking if there was another classic one-word song that might interest him to perform for us.
There are very few that have mass appeal.
But I think you'll agree that his take on this song is a great follow up performance.
He might be setting a new "less is more" trend in the karaoke world.
Wait? There's a karaoke world?
I like to believe so.
And that world has cotton candy clouds and unicorns that toot rainbows.
