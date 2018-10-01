Temps lower Tuesday ahead of midweek warm-up

Temperatures are to fluctuate between early autumnal chill, and tropical warmth several times in the coming week. Cold air to north has spread snow into portions of southern Canada, while July-level readings remain over parts of the Midwest. The boundary between these air masses will shift back and forth across the metro area as waves of low pressure ripple along the front. Cooler air is due to arrive Tuesday, keeping temperatures closer to normal for early October. Warm air is then forecast to sweep in on Wednesday, sending readings into the 80s, well above the normal high of 68, but shy of the 91-degree record for October 3rd. Cooler air is to return Thursday, before temperatures rise again Friday. The front will also be the focus for thunderstorms. Forecasts suggest 1 to 2 inches of rain will fall during the period of Wednesday through Sunday, mainly across areas west and north of the city.
