× Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late this Monday afternoon and evening across the Chicago area

The National Storm Prediction Center has a good portion of the Chicago under a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms late this afternoon into the evening hours today (yellow-shaded area on the headlined map). The primary risk is for damaging winds and large hail, although a tornado or two will be possible. Also the Weather Prediction Center has much of the Chicago area under a risk of Excessive localized flood-producing rainfall mainly from this evening into the overnight hours (see map below). The greatest threat of severe storms and heavy rainfall looks to be in our northernmost sections closer to the Illinois-Wisconsin border on into southern Wisconsin.

A west-east-oriented frontal boundary exists this morning south of Interstate-80 with warm moist southwesterly flow being lifted over the front and an elongated band of showers and thunderstorms to the north of the front. Later today an eastward-moving upper-level impulse will track across our area, as the front moves north triggering the strong to severe storm development.

