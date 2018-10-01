× Showers and thunderstorms moving across northern Illinois this Monday evening

Showers and embedded thunderstorms are developing and moving east about 40 miles per hour across northern Illinois this Monday evening. A few of the strongest storms could have wind gusts to 45 miles per hour, and small hail in addition to brief heavy downpours and vivid lightning.

This band of showers/thunderstorms is associated with low pressure moving east out of Iowa, the warm front that extends east across northern Illinois and the cold front just now crossing the Mississippi River.

Check the Interactive Radar display on this site and the Regional Weather Radar mosaic below…