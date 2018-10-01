× Man sentenced to 3 years for pushing stranger off CTA platform

CHICAGO — A Northwestern University neuroscience graduate was sentenced to three years in prison for pushing another man off a Chicago subway platform and onto train tracks.

Chad Estep pleaded guilty last week to aggravated battery after a more serious charge of attempted murder was dropped.

Estep was accused of approaching 46-year-old Ben Benedict from behind on a Loop subway station platform on Aug. 1, 2017. Prosecutors say Estep pushed Benedict onto the tracks with both hands, knocking him close to the electrified third rail.

Prosecutors allege the 34-year-old Estep tried to block the man from getting back onto the platform and stop other commuters from assisting him. The man climbed onto the platform seconds before a train arrived. Benedict and Estep did not know each other.

Estep completed the doctoral neuroscience program at Northwestern in March of last year and worked as a data analyst.