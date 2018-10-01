Lunchbreak: Caramel Pumpkin Spice Latte Cupcakes
Anna Wu, Owner and Pastry Chef of A.Sweets Girl
Celebrating A.Sweets Girl’s 3rd Birthday and the fall season of pumpkin specials! Also promoting October’s Breast Cancer Awareness month, with a 10% donation of A.Sweets Girl’s October sales to the American Cancer Society.
Recipe:
Caramel PSL Cupcakes (Caramel Pumpkin Spice Latte)
Makes 24 cupcakes
½ cup (4 oz) unsalted butter, room temp
¾ cup brown sugar
¾ cup sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 cup fat free yogurt
2 cups pumpkin puree
2 cups cake flour
2 tsp baking powder
2 tsp baking soda
1 tsp sea salt
1 tsp ground cinnamon
½ tsp ground ginger
¼ tsp ground nutmeg
¼ tsp ground cloves
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350F. Line baking pans with cupcake liners and set aside.
- Sift together cake flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
- Put the butter, brown sugar, sugar, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and nutmeg in an electric mixer bowl fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat mixture on medium until light and fluffy. Scrape down sides and bottom of the bowl, mix in the eggs and vanilla, then scrape bowl again.
- Add the yogurt, pumpkin and sifter flour mixture. Mix on medium until incorporated.
- Use and scoop and evenly distribute the cake mixture into cupcake pans.
- Bake for 18 min rotating pans halfway to ensure even baking.
- Cool before frosting.
Buttercream
4 cups powdered sugar
1 cup unsalted butter, room temp.
½ cup cream cheese, room temp.
1 tsp vanilla
¼ cup instant coffee granules
1-2 Tbsp milk
Directions
- Put butter, cream cheese, coffee granules, and vanilla in an electric mixer bowl fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat until combined.
- Slowly add powdered sugar and mix on low until incorporated. Scrape the sides of the bowl.
- Buttercream may appear to be dry at this point. Add milk as needed to get proper consistency.
- Using desired piping tip, pipe onto cooled cupcakes.
Caramel Drizzle
1 cup sugar
¼ cup water
½ cup heavy cream
¼ cup butter, cut to small cubes
Directions
- Put sugar and water into a clean pot. Cook on high heat until amber caramel color.
- Carefully add heavy cream while stirring.
- Take off heat and stir in butter. Cool down to drizzle consistency.
- Drizzle caramel on frosted cupcakes.