Jimmy Greenfield looks ahead to the Blackhawks’ season, Cubs Wild Card game on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was a day in which two of his major passions collided.

On his beat for the Chicago Tribune, so major news emerged on goalie Corey Crawford, who has been medically cleared to return to Blackhawks' practice as the season gets ready to begin.

At the same time, the Cubs' lost to the Brewers in the NL Central Tiebreaker game against the Brewers, forcing them into a one-game Wild Card Playoff Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.

Jimmy Greenfield had a lot to say about both during his most recent appearance on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur on Monday's show.

You can watch their discussion on both teams in the video above or below.