CHICAGO — Cook County Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia will not run for mayor of Chicago.

Four years ago, Garcia forced Rahm Emanuel into Chicago’s first-ever mayoral runoff.

Just this weekend, 22nd Ward Ald. Ricardo Munoz projected an image representing Garcia’s mustache on Chicago’s buildings in an effort to encourage him to run.

Just this weekend, 22nd Ward Ald. Ricardo Munoz projected an image representing Garcia's mustache on Chicago's buildings in an effort to encourage him to run.

Instead, Garcia is focusing on running for retiring Congressman Luis Gutierrez’s seat.

“I sincerely believe I can do more for my city now in Washington. This decision is not about ascendancy or political positioning; it is about integrity and what I feel I can do for my city in Congress,” Garcia said in a statement.

The announcement is expected to boost support for County Board President Toni Preckwinkle’s mayoral campaign.

