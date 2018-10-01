× Hillary Clinton to campaign for JB Pritzker in Chicago

CHICAGO — Hillary Clinton is campaigning for Democratic Illinois governor candidate J.B. Pritzker.

Clinton will attend a round table discussion Monday in Chicago with Pritzker and his running mate, state Rep. Juliana Stratton, and a group of high school women. Pritzker’s campaign says they’ll discuss the importance of leadership.

Pritzker is trying to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, who’s considered one of the most vulnerable GOP incumbents seeking re-election this fall.

Clinton was born and raised in Illinois. She easily carried the state in the 2016 presidential election, besting Donald Trump by almost 20 points.

Pritzker, a billionaire businessman and heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune, was a top donor to Clinton’s presidential bids.

Last week Pritzker contributed $20 million to his own campaign, bringing the total he’s given his campaign to over $146 million.