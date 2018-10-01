Cubs Game Notes For Monday vs. Milwaukee
- After finishing with identical 95-67 (.586) records, the Brewers and the Cubs will meet for a one-game playoff to decide the winner of the National League Central, with the loser facing either the Dodgers or Rockies in the NL Wild Card Game. Along with the overall record, these two teams had matching home (51-30) and away (44-37) records on the season.
- By virtue of Chicago’s 11-8 head-to-head record against Milwaukee, the Cubs will host this game at Wrigley Field. The Cubs started the season 8-1 (4-0 at home) against the Brewers, but Milwaukee has gone 7-3 versus Chicago since June 12. In that first stretch of games, Chicago outscored Milwaukee 36-11, while the Brewers outscored the Cubs, 43-24, from June 12 forward.
- Christian Yelich (.323) has clinched the NL batting title, and has a chance to win the Triple Crown. With 36 home runs, Yelich is tied with Matt Carpenter and Trevor Story, and trails Nolan Arenado (37) for the league lead – Story and Arenado are in action today for the Rockies. In order to finish leading in RBI, Yelich (109) will have to catch Chicago’s Javier Baez (111 and counting) and will need to hold off Arenado (109) and Story (107).
- Javier Baez’s 111 RBI are the most by a second baseman since Robinson Cano picked up 118 in 2011. Baez has 34 home runs and 21 stolen bases to go along with his 111 RBI – no 2B has had a 30 HR/110 RBI/20 SB season since RBI became an official statistic in 1920. The only other 2B with at least 30 HR, 100 RBI and 20 SB in a single season are Alfonso Soriano (2005 & 2002) and Ryne Sandberg (1990 w/ ChC).
- Jhoulys Chacin has pitched to a 3.56 ERA this season, his lowest in a season with at least 100 innings since a 3.47 mark with the Rockies in 2013. In two starts at Wrigley this season, Chacin has allowed only one earned run in 12.0 innings (0.75 ERA) – he has 15 strikeouts in these two outings compared to a total of seven combined hits and walks.
- Jose Quintana owns a 1.60 ERA in 10 career starts against the Brewers, the lowest against the team all-time (min. 10 starts). Quintana has held Christian Yelich to one hit in 11 career at bats (.093), while Lorenzo Cain, who has faced Quintana more times than any other active hitter (79 at bats), has hit .291 off the southpaw.