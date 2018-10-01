Chicago September crime numbers show decrease in murders, shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO—The Chicago Police Department released crime statistics for the month of September Monday, and overall, they show a 9 percent crime decrease in 2018.

In September 2018, 42 murders were reported, down from 60 in September 2017. The number of shootings in 2018 has decreased by 17 percent overall, with 43 fewer shootings and 68 fewer shooting victims in September.

WGN Morning News spoke with Dept. Supt. Anthony Riccio in studio Monday morning to discuss the decreased rates.

"We're constantly reassessing what our strategies are in order to bring those numbers down, but again, the progress we've made in the last two years is very encouraging," Riccio said.

More than 6,900 guns have been recovered in 2018, and the Police Department also added 87 new officers in 10 districts this month.