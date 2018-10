CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs released its lineup ahead of Monday’s tiebreaking game against the Milwaukee Brewers:

Daniel Murphy, second base Ben Zobrist, right field Javy Baez, shortstop Anthony Rizzo, first base Kris Bryant, third base Kyle Schwarber, left field Jason Heyward, center field Jose Quintana, pitcher Willson Contreras, catcher

The winner of Monday’s game wins the National League Central Division.

The losing team will play in the wild card game Tuesday night.