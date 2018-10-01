7 people taken to hospital after multi-car accident on South Side

CHICAGO -- Seven people were hospitalized after a four-car accident on the city's South Side.
The Chicago Fire Department said the accident happened on 69th and Loomis streets around 7 p.m. Police said two cars were waiting for the light to change on 69th Street heading west when a vehicle traveling east on 69th Street struck another vehicle traveling north on Loomis Street, which collided into the two cars waiting at the light.
Four adults were in critical to serious condition, one child was in critical to serious condition, one adult was in fair to serious condition and another child was in fair to serious condition. An eighth person refused medical attention.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information was provided.
41.768696 -87.658904