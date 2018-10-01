7 people taken to hospital after multi-car accident on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Seven people were hospitalized after a four-car accident on the city's South Side.

The Chicago Fire Department said the accident happened on 69th and Loomis streets around 7 p.m. Police said two cars were waiting for the light to change on 69th Street heading west when a vehicle traveling east on 69th Street struck another vehicle traveling north on Loomis Street, which collided into the two cars waiting at the light.

Four adults were in critical to serious condition, one child was in critical to serious condition, one adult was in fair to serious condition and another child was in fair to serious condition. An eighth person refused medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was provided.

EMS Plan 1 at the scene of the accident has been secured on the Orders of BC19 at 1950 @ 69/Loomis. 1908 was the time of the original call. A30 pediatric, A55 Adult & A8 pediatric all have traumatic arrests Accident scene is now a crime scene for major accidents CFD Returning — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 2, 2018

EMS PLAN 1 FOR THE CAR ACCIDENT AT 69TH ST AND LOOMIS 4 cars involved 7 transports 1 refusal A30 1 red adult U of C A55 1 red adult U of C A1 1 red peds Stroger A8 1 Red adult U of C A18 1 yellow adult St Bernard’s A58 1 red adult 1 yellow peds Stroger pic.twitter.com/gK6MX4LALI — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 2, 2018