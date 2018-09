× Treasure Island closing after 55 years

CHICAGO — Chicago grocery chain, Treasure Island Foods, is shutting down after 55 years.

Its founder built the chain’s reputation by traveling the world to bring unusual organic products to Chicago.

Legendary chef Julia Child once described the family store as “America’s Most European Supermarket.”

Its last six locations are set to close next month. Prices on remaining inventory at its Hyde Park location are expected to be cut in half.