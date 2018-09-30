× Tickets to Cubs-Brewers NLC tiebreaker in Chicago go on sale tonight

CHICAGO — The Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers will face off in a tiebreaker to determine the NLC Central champion Monday at Wrigley Field, with the game scheduled to begin at 12:05 p.m.

Tickets to the game will go on sale online at 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, according to the Cubs. They will also be available in person and over the phone starting Monday morning at 8 a.m.

The winner at Wrigley gets a spot in the division series and home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs. The loser plays again Tuesday night, hosting the runner-up in the NL West in the wild-card game.

The teams’ records were dead even going into Sunday, and the Brewers started a little earlier than the Cubs, jumping out to an early lead before beat the Detroit Tigers 11-0.

After initially trailing the Cardinals, the Cubs came back, breaking it open in the fifth with four runs, including Willson Contreras’ first homer since Aug. 1, and went on to win 10-5.