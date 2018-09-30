Sunday Brunch: Pita Quiche

Chef Christopher Kimpel from Kurah Mediterranean in the South Loop was at WGN to share his recipe for Pita Quiche.
Pita Quiche:
Eggs
Spinach
Red Peppers
White Onion
Brie Cheese
Idaho Potatoes cut into pieces
Green Pepper
Red Onion
Fresh Rosemary
Butter
Salt/Pepper
Arugula
Instructions:
- Cut red peppers, green peppers, and onions into small pieces and saute in the pan
- Add Rosemary Butter and salt/pepper
- In a separate pan add a small amount of oil and saute onion
- Next add eggs, red peppers, spinach and brie cheese; season with salt and pepper
- Sautee in pan until eggs are cooks
- Place contents of pan into oven and cook for 2 minutes at 450 for a nice crust
- Remove from pan and place on bed of arugula
Kurah Mediterranean
1355 S. Michigan Ave.
Chicago, IL
www.kurahchicago.com