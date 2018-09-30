Sunday Brunch: Pita Quiche

Posted 8:41 AM, September 30, 2018, by

Chef Christopher Kimpel from Kurah Mediterranean in the South Loop was at WGN to share his recipe for Pita Quiche.

Pita Quiche:
Eggs
Spinach
Red Peppers
White Onion
Brie Cheese
Idaho Potatoes cut into pieces
Green Pepper
Red Onion
Fresh Rosemary
Butter
Salt/Pepper
Arugula

Instructions:

  1. Cut red peppers, green peppers, and onions into small pieces and saute in the pan
  2. Add Rosemary Butter and salt/pepper
  3. In a separate pan add a small amount of oil and saute onion
  4. Next add eggs, red peppers, spinach and brie cheese; season with salt and pepper
  5. Sautee in pan until eggs are cooks
  6. Place contents of pan into oven and cook for 2 minutes at 450 for a nice crust
  7. Remove from pan and place on bed of arugula

Kurah Mediterranean
1355 S. Michigan Ave.
Chicago, IL
www.kurahchicago.com 