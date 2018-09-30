× Shots fired at Walmart in suburban Indiana, police investigating

HOBART, Ind. — Police are investigating a reported shooting at a Walmart in suburban Indiana, where one witness said dozens of shots were fired, according to the Northwest Indiana Times.

Another witness told WGN he was walking to his car when he heard two gunshots from inside the store around 8 p.m., and the glass shattered.

Saying only that a “serious incident” had taken place, the Hobart Police Department did not indicate whether there are any injuries, or if the gunman is in custody.

