Rain through Tuesday, summer-like temperatures possible next week

Showers are likely tonight with thunderstorms possible as lows fall into the mid-50s. Scattered showers drift gradually fade tomorrow with some afternoon sunshine. Highs range from the upper 60s far north to mid-80s far south. Strong to severe storms are then possible tomorrow evening.

Rain remains possible into Tuesday morning. Some afternoon sun, but highs stay in the upper 60s. A few showers and storms are possible under partly sunny skies Wednesday. Breezy south, southwest winds help to push highs into the lower 80s.

Mostly cloudy Thursday with scattered showers and temperatures falling from the lower 70s to mid-60s by early evening. Mostly cloudy Friday with scattered showers and storms and highs in the mid-70s. Partly sunny Saturday with spotty showers and highs in the lower 70s. Partly sunny with scattered showers Sunday as highs return to the mid-70s.