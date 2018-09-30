Jeweler, 72, found in his underwear in Chicago after being abducted, beaten and robbed in Niles

CHICAGO — The 72-year-old owner of a suburban jewelry store was abducted, beaten and robbed in Niles, and was then left in his underwear on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Police found the jeweler near the Edgebrook Golf Course, on the 6100 block of North Central Avenue, around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Police said the man was attacked in Niles and was left near the golf course in his underwear.

The man said he said he showed some jewelry to potential customers at a bar in Des Plaines on Friday night.

After returning home to his apartment on the 8100 block of Milwaukee Avenue, he said three men in masks attacked him with baseball bats.

They stole his jewelry, keys to his business and clothes. At some point, the attackers left him at the golf course.

Police said this was an isolated incident and believe the victim was specifically targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Niles police at 847-588-6500.