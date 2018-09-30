Cubs in playoffs: Sunday games could determine playoff spots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Chicago Cubs have already made it to the playoffs, so now's it's just a question of whether or not they’ll be on top when the regular season ends. Right now, the Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers are tied for first place in the National League Central Division.

Despite losing Saturday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals, 2-1, fans are still hopeful.

Here's how things stand going into Sunday’s 2:20 p.m. game against the Cardinals:

— If the Cubs win Sunday and the Brewers lose their game, the Cubs win the Division.

— If the Cubs lose Sunday against the Cardinals, and the Brewers win their game, the Cubs would take second in the Division and play Tuesday in a sudden death wildcard game where they'll be eliminated from the playoffs, if they lose.

— If both the Cubs and Brewers win Sunday, that means a tiebreaker game will be played Monday to determine the Division champion.

— If the Cubs and Brewers both lose Sunday, a tiebreaker game will be played Monday.

For all these scenarios, the Cubs have home field advantage. This is the fourth year in a row the Cubs have made it to the playoffs.