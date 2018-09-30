Costumed characters step out to help Make-A-Wish dreams come true

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — Hundreds of superheroes and supervillains made their way, on foot and on wheels, to raise a $250,000 for Make-A-Wish at the Walk for Wishes Sunday.

"All of that money will help create life changing experiences for kids with critical illnesses," said Jessica Miller, Make-a-wish Illinois

That includes 20-year-old Calvin Licuanan, who danced along during the walk Sunday, a remarkable contrast from just two years ago when he got a new kidney. His wish granted by Make-A-Wish: a white baby grand piano.

"I love playing piano… I want to be a music teacher and they were nice enough to bless me with that," Calvin said. "...whenever I play it I think of the Make-A-Wish Foundation."

"Just seeing the piano every single day just reminds us that it’s a new life,

Calvin's mom Anne Licuanan said.

Money raised by the 1,300 walkers will go towards fulfilling even more wishes like Calvin's: over 700 wishes this year alone, according to the organization.