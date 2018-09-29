Showers Sunday, big temperature swings to come
-
Higher temperatures, storms in the picture
-
Waterlogged city welcomes dry weekend weather
-
Patchy Dense Fog early this Sunday morning – Heat Advisory southern sections and slight chance of strong thunderstorms north late afternoon/overnight
-
Comfortable fall temperatures, some risk of storms this week
-
Friday’s high temps already in the books as cold front moves through the Chicago area this morning
-
-
Late May heat gone for a while
-
More hot and humid days, storms likely Tuesday
-
Marginal risk of strong/severe storms tonight
-
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect in Chicago, northern Illinois, Excessive Heat Warning continues
-
Much cooler weekend ahead
-
-
My leg was injured many years ago. In the last couple of years whenever a big weather change occurs, it hurts a lot. How is this possible?
-
Sunny week to follow damp, dreary weekend
-
Hot and humid days continue, mid-week cooldown could offer some relief