Police issue warning after 12 carjackings on Far South Side
CHICAGO — A community alert was issued from police after a number of armed carjackings on the Far South Side.
They report at least 12 robberies in Calumet Police District since August, all tied to the same group of people.
The carjackings happened at all hours of the day, usually late at night or early morning, but some incidents happened in broad daylight.
The district includes Roseland and Pullman neighborhoods.
Police did not give a detailed description of the carjackers, but said they wore hooded sweatshirts tied tightly over their heads, or they covered the lower part of their faces.
The carjackings happened:
- 11400 block of South Edbrooke Avenue on Sept 25 at 10:35 a.m.
- 10100 block of South Eberhart Avenue on Sept. 23 at 4:40 a.m.
- First block of West 113th Street on Sept. 15 at 3:50 p.m.
- 10200 block of South Vernon Avenue on Sept. 11 at 1:10 a.m.
- 700 block of East 103rd Street on Sept. 9 at 2:52 a.m.
- 600 block of East 92nd Street on Aug. 30 at 1:25 a.m.
- 1000 block of East 101st Street on Aug. 25 at 4:03 p.m.
- 9500 block of South Dorchester Avenue on Aug. 25 at 12:30 a.m.
- 11930 South Perry Avenue on Aug. 22 at 5:30 a.m.
- 10900 South Michigan Avenue on Aug. 4 at 10:30 p.m.
- 10500 South King Drive on Aug. 4 at 4:45 p.m.
- 11800 South Indiana on Aug. 1 at 10:55 p.m.