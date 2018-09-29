Nonprofit uses ocean waste to make affordable prosthetic limbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A nonprofit organization that uses plastic dumped in the ocean to make affordable prosthetic limbs is working to solve two problems at once.

"What if we could do it?" asked Chris Moriarity, who founded The Million Waves Project in April 2017. "What if we could make our little dent, and maybe other people will make their little dent. Then we could make some real change."

Functioning prosthetic limbs can cost thousands of dollars. Moriarity's nonprofit creates 3D-printed limbs for about $45 a piece — connecting people in need to affordable options. It's estimated that eight million metric tons of plastic are thrown in the ocean annually.

