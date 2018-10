Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pat Tomasulo takes Twitter and Black Twitter to the streets of Chicago to show people how annoying they are. He also covers iPhones and death, millennial divorce rate, FAA seat rules, Facebook PTSD, Seattle fireman caught with a dead body and whatever in the crazy hell Florida did this week.

