Grandfather shot dead in Dixmoor: ‘He never got into any trouble’

DIXMOOR, Ill. — A man was shot to death in Dixmoor, officials said.

Relatives identified the victim as 56-year-old Darrell Webb. Police said they found a man in his 50s dead on a couch inside a home near 146th Street and Oakley Avenue. He had been shot. Shell casings were found around the couch.

Police were called to the scene about 1:30 a.m. Saturday after relatives called 911.

The victim's brother said the house was ransacked in an apparent burglary. Webb had an adult son and several grandchildren.

Webb "dressed nice, but he wasn’t a flashy guy," brother Lesley Webb Jr., said. "My brother was cool, and he never got into any trouble. ... It’s kind of painful. I’m tired of this black-on-black crime."

No one was in custody.