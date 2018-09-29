× Frosty Saturday sunrise at many Chicago area locations

With cold high pressure overhead, light winds and mostly clear skies temperatures hit the low to middle 30s at many locations with scattered light to moderate frost in a few areas.

Lowest temperature at a Chicago area airport location was 33 degrees at Rochelle. Freeport reported a 32 degree reading. There were several low temperatures in the middle 30s

The official Chicago temperature at the O’Hare International airport hit 42 degrees and likewise Midway hit a 42 degree low due to the “heat island” effect of the city. You had to go farther north into northern Wisconsin to find readings in low to mid 20s. For example, Black River Falls bottomed out at 23 degrees this morning

Following is a list of area airport location low temperatures:

Location/temperature

Freeport….32

Rochelle…33

Aurora….35

Rockford….35

Waukegan….35

Sterling….35

Morris….35

Schaumburg….35

West Chicago/DuPage….36

DeKalb…37

Joliet….37

Romeoville/Lewis U…..37

Pontiac….39

Lansing….39

Peru/Ottawa….39

Kankakee….40

Palwaukee….40

O’Hare….42

Midway….42

Indiana:

Rensselaer…41

Michigan City…41

Gary…43

Valparaiso…43

Wisconsin:

Racine….38

Milwaukee….41

Janesville….36

Burlington….33