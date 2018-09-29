× Did Chicago experience heavy rainfall from a hurricane in September 1961?

Dear Tom,

Didn’t Chicago experience heavy rainfall from a hurricane in September 1961?

— Jimmy Rorshun, Chicago

Dear Jimmy,

It did indeed. The remnants of Hurricane Carla swept across northern Illinois on Sept. 12 and 13, 1961, producing heavy rainfall and strong, gusty winds. Carla started as a tropical depression in the Caribbean Sea on Sept. 3 but gained strength to Category 5 status, then made landfall on Matagorda Island, Texas, at Category 4 strength on Sept. 11. The storm weakened rapidly after moving inland, continuing toward the north and then northeast.

The greatest rain total in Illinois, 8.18 inches, was recorded at Mount Carroll. Rainfall across the Chicago area from the 12th through the 14th: 4.46 inches at O’Hare and 5.21 inches at Midway.