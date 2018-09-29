Autopsy to be performed on body found in sewer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An autopsy will be performed on the body found in a sewer Friday morning in the Englewood area. The family of a missing landlord, Vasudeva Kethireddy say they have a strong feeling it is him.

The 76-year-old man went missing close to two months ago. He was last seen on surveillance video leaving a Chase bank at 69th and Ashland, on August 4. He is from Rolling Meadows, but owns property in Englewood and was in the area to pick up rent from his tenants. His car was found a few days later at 62nd and May, about ten feet from where the body was discovered yesterday.

The Kethireddy family is offering an $11,000 reward for information in this case.