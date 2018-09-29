A brisk fall forecast with a potential warm-up on the way
-
7-Day Forecast: Showers Monday, mostly sunny and warm after
-
Man erects electrified fence to keep students at bus stop off his lawn
-
Fed hikes key interest rate for 2nd time in 2018
-
Death toll rises to 11 as Florence pours on the rain
-
Weather to improve as tropical rains head east
-
-
Sunshine here, excessive heat in the southwest, flooding along East Coast
-
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
-
Chicago Scene: Daniela Reyes, student at Merit School of Music, performs live
-
Trump pledges July 9 announcement on Supreme Court nominee
-
Hurricane Florence upgraded, on track to hit East Coast as major storm this week
-
-
7-Day Forecast: Rainy start to the week, summer heat continues
-
‘Storm of a lifetime’: Hurricane Florence barrels toward Carolinas as residents flee
-
Why is there less severe weather in the fall?