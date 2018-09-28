WATCH LIVE: Senate Judiciary Committee to vote on Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh

Federal officials withhold almost $15M from CPS over sex abuse scandal

Posted 8:13 AM, September 28, 2018, by , Updated at 09:21AM, September 28, 2018

CHICAGO — The U.S. Department of Education is withholding $14.9 million from Chicago Public Schools.

According to a new report from the Chicago Tribune , the Department of Education is freezing grant money for the Magnate Schools Assistance Program.

This comes after recent Tribune stories that included details of CPS failing to protect students from sexual violence.

The Department of Education sent a letter to the Tribune saying the lack of action by CPS violates Title IX.

The Department of Education is stopping the funds until CPS can prove they have appropriately responded to the claims.

CPS told the Tribune it has complied with all requests and has taken steps to respond to and prevent abuse.

