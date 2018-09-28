Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The new documentary "The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned from a Mythical Man" looks at the legendary encounters he's had with random people, from a bartender in Austin, Texas, to showing up at a house party and helping to wash dishes, to reading poetry to workers at a construction site.

The director and executive producer, Tommy Avallone, traveled across the country and overseas to bring us the stories, videos and pictures of the magical moments Murray has created in the lives of total strangers and to learn more about what's behind it all.

The documentary is playing at the Wilmette Theatre for one week starting Friday, Sept. 28 and will be available at the end of October for streaming thru iTunes and Amazon. http://thebillmurraystories.com