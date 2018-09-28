× Rod Blagojevich pens editorial pushing for prison reform

ENGELWOOD, Colo. — Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich is pushing for prison reform in an editorial that was published in The Washington Examiner.

In it, he said his experience in prison has taught him that there is a serious need for reforms.

Blagojevich is calling on lawmakers to create a system that rehabilitates prisoners and prepares them for life outside of prison.

He also revealed that in prison he works as a dishwasher and earns just $8.40 per month.

Blagojevich said prisoners should be paid more for the work they do.

Blagojevich is serving a 14-year prison sentence for corruption at a federal correctional facility in Colorado. He is due for release in 2024.

