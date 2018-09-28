Police investigate after Facebook video shows 10-year-old boy getting tattoo

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio — A 16-year-old tattoo artist is facing misdemeanor charges after a video posted on Facebook showed a 10-year-old boy getting his arm permanently inked.

The video from Bellefontaine, Ohio, northwest of Columbus, shows the boy sitting on his mother’s lap in a living room while the tattoo is put on his arm.

Police went to the home after the video provoked reaction online.

They report the child was not in any distress and told them he had asked for the tattoo.

Tattooing a minor is illegal in Ohio.

The boy’s mother has not been charged, but the case has been referred to the municipal prosecutor’s office for possible misdemeanor charges.

The state’s children’s welfare agency also has opened an investigation into the family.